The fans of Tamil actor Vijay are awaiting his next release Master which was earlier scheduled to hit the screens in summer this year. However, considering the COVID-19 pandemic caused an indefinite delay in the release and completion of films all across the country, the Master-makers could not screen the film. Now, if the new reports are anything to go by, then the fans are in for a big surprise.

Various reports suggest that Thalapathy Vijay's Master will be the big Diwali release this year. The film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is currently in its post-production stage. After the Tamil Nadu government allowed the filmmakers to complete their pending projects while following a set of strict safety measures, the team of Master rushed to finish the film. And how it appears, the makers will try to revive the Tamil film market by releasing it on the big festival hoping that the theatres will re-open by then.

Another exciting update on the film has it that the makers will not be releasing any teaser or trailer video. Instead, they would release a poster and tease the audience on Vijay's birthday on June 22 to build more curiosity and attract the viewers to the theatres in the post-COVID-19 times.

Meanwhile, apart from Thalapathy Vijay, Master also features Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Andrea Jeremiah among others.

In Bollywood, there are strong speculations that a producer is keenly planning to remake Tamil actor Vijay’s hit film Theri by roping in Varun Dhawan in the lead role. Nothing about the same is confirmed yet. What do you think of the news?