Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 1: Thala Ajith’s Film Takes a Flying Start Despite Clash – Check State-Wise Detailed Report
Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 1: Thala Ajith's massy film collects a good number on its opening day at the ticket window despite a solid clash with Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu. Check the detailed report and state-wise collection here.
Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 1: Thala Ajith’s Thunivu collected a fair total at the Box Office on its opening day. The film faced a solid clash from Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu on Wednesday and despite that, it managed to rake in an impressive moolah at the ticket window. The H Vinoth directorial registered a first-day total of around Rs 22.20 crore (early estimates).
Thunivu earned around Rs 18 crore from its home state – Tamil Nadu with a gross India collection of Rs 26 crore (early estimates) on the opening day, as per trade website sacnilk. This is a fantastic number considering Thunivu saw mixed reviews and the screens remained hugely divided between Varisu.
CHECK STATE-WISE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION (GROSS) OF THUNIVU ON OPENING DAY:
- Tamil Nadu: Rs 18 crore
- Karnataka: Rs 3.50 crore
- AP-TG: Rs 2.50 crore
- Kerala: Rs 1.50 crore
- Rest of India: Rs 0.50 crore
Total (India): Rs 26 crore
Interestingly, Ajith’s last film, Valimai, which hit the screens last year, grossed around Rs 50 crore worldwide on its opening day despite mild reviews. The collections for Thunivu are expected to show growth until this weekend after which it will only depend on its content to pull the audience to theatres.
Thunivu is enjoying a superb extended weekend. But, so is Varisu. It will be interesting to see which film takes the final bite of the cake in a neck-to-neck competition. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Thunivu!
