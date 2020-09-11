Tamil comedian Vadivel Balaji died of a heart attack on Thursday after being shifted to a government hospital from a private hospital where he was treated for 15 days. The sudden news of the actor’s death left the TV and the film industry in shock. Celebs like Sivakarthikeyan, who was fond of Balaji’s comic timings, Dhanush, Aishwarya Rajesh, and other prominent industry names took to social media to offer condolences to the family. Actor Vijay Sethupathy also visited the actor’s family to pay his last respects. Now, in an interview with Indiaglitz, Aranthangi Nisha, a close friend of Balaji revealed more disturbing details about the late actor’s life. Also Read - Vadivel Balaji Death: Kollywood Celebrities in Shock to Learn The Demise of Tamil Comedian

She said that Balaji had slipped into depression ever since the COVID-19 lockdown was announced because he had no means left to support his family. Nisha said that the last four months were sickening to the family because Balaji was a small-time screen actor and his financial flow was dependent on the TV shows he used to appear on. Also Read - Tamil Comedian Vadivel Balaji Dies 15 Days After Suffering Heart Attack at 45

The actor went on to explain how her late friend got eliminated from a TV show in which he participated with his wife and that took a major toll on his mental health because he didn’t expect to be going out of the show so soon and the show was his only way of supporting his family then.

Nisha said that Balaji had told her how he was unable to bear the times of the COVID-19 due to lack of work and ‘mounting financial pressures.’ She revealed that Balaji’s wife is not educated enough to even read or write and that lands the family in more difficult times ahead. The actor said that they believe if Balaji was not shifted to the government hospital due to financial crunch, he would have been saved.

Balaji’s funeral will be held today in Chennai. May his soul rest in peace!