Valimai vs Bheemla Nayal box office update: Thala Ajith's Valimai has crossed a whopping Rs 150 crore in Tamil Nadu alone. The popular film has emerged as the first choice of the people in Tamil Nadu where Ajith is one of the reigning superstars. The film has achieved the feat in two weeks straight, becoming the fastest Ajith starrer to do so. While the collection in the state is constantly dropping, the film has made its mark at the Box Office before Prabhas' Radhe Shyam hits the theatre and divides the screens.

Valimai has earned Rs 218.04 crore at the worldwide Box Office by the end of its second week which is fantastic considering Bheemla Nayak is also enjoying a fabulous run worldwide. The Ajith starrer garnered Rs 133.47 crore in its first week at the Box Office in the TN circuit alone.

Check Box Office breakup of Valimai’s Tamil Nadu collection in the second week:

Friday: Rs 3.42 crore

Saturday: Rs 3.60 crore

Sunday: Rs 4.15 crore

Monday: Rs 5.03 crore

Tuesday: 0.81 crore

Wednesday: 0.65 crore

Thursday: 0.56 crore

Second Week Total: Rs 18.22 crore

Week 1 total: Rs 133.47 crore

Total after two weeks: Rs 151.69 crore

Check the second week worldwide Box Office collection of Valimai:

Friday: Rs 4.50 crore

Saturday: Rs 4.73 crore

Sunday: Rs 5.40 crore

Monday: Rs 6.12 crore

Tuesday: Rs 1.47 crore

Wednesday: Rs 1.31 crore

Total: Rs 23.53 crore

Week 1 Total: Rs 193.41 crore

Total after 2 weeks: Rs 216.94 crore

Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak is also writing history at the Box Office with its terrific run in the AP/ TS circuit at the Box Office. The film has collected a total of Rs 129.11 crore from AP/TS alone with a worldwide Box Office collection of Rs 186.47 crore after 13 days.

Check Bheemla Nayak’s AP/TS collection report after 13 days at Box Office:

Friday: Rs 2.25 crore

Saturday: Rs 3.02 crore

Sunday: Rs 3.64 crore

Monday: Rs 0.70 crore

Tuesday: Rs 0.58 crore

Wednesday: Rs 0.41 crore

Total: Rs 10.6 crore

Total in week 1: Rs 118.51 crore

Total after 13 days: Rs 129.11 crore

The smooth run of both films will be interrupted from this weekend, especially in Andhra Pradesh/ Telangana considering Prabhas enjoys a massive fan following at the Telugu Box Office. The advance booking reports of Radhe Shyam are fantastic and the film is all set for a giant opening on Friday. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Box Office!