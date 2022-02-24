Valimai Twitter Review: Valimai, one of the most anticipated Tamil films of the year, starring superstar Ajith, has hit the screens today and the fans of the actor have taken to Twitter to share the first reviews. Thala Ajith enjoys a huge fan-following in the country, especially in the South Indian belt and the reviews reflect the same. The fans flocked to the theatres to enjoy the early morning shows of Valimai and Twitter is now flooded with viral pictures and videos of them celebrating the release of their favourite star.Also Read - Thala Ajith's Valimai Postponed, no New Release Date Yet - Official Announcement

Ajith has reportedly performed many death-defying stunts in the film and his fans were seen showing off their biking skills outside theatres in south India. Several fans have claimed that this is the best performance of Ajith so far, while others have praised the actor for going ‘Hollywood-level’ with his stunts in the film. Also Read - Making of Valimai: Fans Get Goosebumps After Ajith Falls and Gets Up to Complete Action Sequence

Valimai Twitter Review: Check out what fans are saying about Ajith’s Valimai after first shows in India:

The New story of Indian cinema History.. #Valimai Interval… One Word review , Magic Magic Magic… Interval scene fully Goosebumps…#ValimaiFDFS #ValimaiReview pic.twitter.com/Nq8mHXMqIg — SUPERSTAR BAKTHAN (@AJITAJI2) February 24, 2022

#OneWordReview…#Valimai: BLOCKBUSTER.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Escapist cinema at its best… Aces: Ajith’s power-packed act and chemistry + dazzling action pieces + stunning visual appeal + ample thrills, twists, suspense… Dear BO, get ready for the tsunami #ValimaiReview pic.twitter.com/bYJ8a3U53V — PBSena (@PBSena1) February 24, 2022

BLOCKBUSTER reports everywhere. Congratulations Ajith sir fans on behalf of @urstrulyMahesh fans Top notch action scenes. A big treat to all the #Ajith fans. Kudos to the #Valimai team. #ValimaiReviewhttps://t.co/hdjIsQZmpP pic.twitter.com/utNEwt1sGG — Ƥᴀɴᴅᴜ ^ (DHFM) (@PANDU_4005) February 24, 2022

#Valimai 1st Half over..

Kollywood Cinema going to Next Level

Each and Every scene very suspense..

Mass Intervel block. #Thala and Karthikeya Bike chasing scene Mass Terrific.. All are EnjoyNanga vera mari song .. Thala.Thala.. #ValimaiReview #ValimaiThePower #Ajithkumar pic.twitter.com/rqNnch17fX — Thala Bakthan Msp (@msp_thala) February 24, 2022

#Valimai – ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Will be scarier than you expected That’s Tweet.#ValimaiReview #ValimaiFDFS — C I N I Updates (@Ciniupdats) February 24, 2022

Attempting to write a detailed review of Valimai, one Twitter user wrote about the 'suspense level' in the film and how it has come out to be a fabulous massy film.

Each and Every scene very suspense.. Mass Intervel block. #Thala and Karthikeya Bike chasing scene Mass Terrific.. All are EnjoyNanga vera mari song .. Thala.Thala.. #ValimaiReview #ValimaiThePower #Ajithkumar (sic).” Another user wrote, “The New story of Indian cinema History.. #Valimai Interval… One Word review , Magic Magic Magic… Interval scene fully Goosebumps… #ValimaiFDFS #ValimaiReview (sic).”

Valimai is produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios. It is directed by H Vinoth and has been released in the Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada languages. Apart from Thala Ajith, it also features Huma Quereshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Bani J, and Sumithra among others. The film has reportedly got all the massy elements including action, family drama, emotions, and more. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Valimai!