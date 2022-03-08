Valimai vs Bheemla Nayak Box Office Update: Thala Ajith’s Valimai might have gone slower at the domestic Box Office but it continues to ride better than Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak at the worldwide Box Office. After its 11 days at the Box Office, Valimai has recorded a worldwide business of Rs 214.16 crore while Bheemla Nayak has earned Rs 183.22 crore after 10 days.Also Read - Valimai vs Bheemla Nayak Box Office Worldwide: Thala Ajith's Film Overshadows Pawan Kalyan's Biggie in Week 2 - Check Detailed Collection Report

Interestingly, both the movies have garnered more than 70 per cent of their Box Office share from Indian markets with Valimai trending big in Tamil Nadu and Bheemla Nayak in the AP/ TS circuit. Ajith's film has made Rs 69.52 crore from TN while Pawan Kalyan's film credits Rs 59.44 to the people of the Andhra and Telangana regions.

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan released the latest worldwide figures of Valimai and wrote, “#Valimai WW Box Office

Week 1 – ₹ 193.41 cr

Week 2

Day 1 – ₹ 4.50 cr

Day 2 – ₹ 4.73 cr

Day 3 – ₹ 5.40 cr

Day 4 – ₹ 6.12 cr

Total – ₹ 214.16 cr

#AjithKumar (sic)."

He added the Bheemla Nayak’s worldwide figures and wrote: “#BheemlaNayak WW Box Office

Week 1 – ₹ 170.74 cr

Week 2

Day 1 – ₹ 3.38 cr

Day 2 – ₹ 4.23 cr

Day 3 – ₹ 4.87 cr

Total – ₹ 183.22 cr

#PawanKalyan (sic)”

While both the films are earning good in the South markets, Gangubai Kathiawadi has still got a stronghold in the North. The film is on its way to crossing the Rs 100 crore mark in India by the end of Wednesday, becoming the third Indian film after Sooryavanshi and 83 to reach the benchmark in the post-pandemic period. Watch this space for all the latest updates Box Office updates!