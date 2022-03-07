Valimai vs Bheemla Nayak Box Office Worldwide: While Gangubai Kathiawadi has captured the theatres in the North circuit, the South continues to be dominated by Bheemla Nayak and Valimai. Both the films were released in February and have crossed Rs 100 crore at the worldwide Box Office. However, despite its slow pace in the domestic market, Thala Ajith’s Valimai has taken over Pawan Kalyan’s film at the worldwide Box Office.Also Read - Alia Bhatt vs Alia Bhatt at Box Office as Gangubai Kathiawadi Set to Beat Raazi's Record - Check Day 10 Detailed Collection Report

By the end of its nine days at the ticket window, Bheemla Nayak has collected Rs 178.35 crore at the worldwide level. This is superseded by Valimai that stands at Rs 208.04 crore by the end of its 10-day run at the worldwide Box Office. Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared the worldwide Box Office figures of both the movie on Twitter and wrote, “#Valimai WW Box Office

Week 1 – ₹ 193.41 cr

Week 2

Day 1 – ₹ 4.50 cr

Day 2 – ₹ 4.73 cr

Day 3 – ₹ 5.40 cr

Total – ₹ 208.04 cr

#AjithKumar (sic)” Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi Beats Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Raazi After 8 Days at Box Office - Check Detailed Collection Report

#Valimai WW Box Office Week 1 – ₹ 193.41 cr

Week 2

Day 1 – ₹ 4.50 cr

Day 2 – ₹ 4.73 cr

Day 3 – ₹ 5.40 cr

Total – ₹ 208.04 cr#AjithKumar — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) March 6, 2022

Also Read - Bheemla Nayak Box Office Week 1: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore With Fantastic Performance in Andhra/ Nizam - Check Detailed Collection Report

He added, “#BheemlaNayak WW Box Office

Week 1 – ₹ 170.74 cr

Week 2

Day 1 – ₹ 3.38 cr

Day 2 – ₹ 4.23 cr

Total – ₹ 178.35 cr

#PawanKalyan (sic)”

#BheemlaNayak WW Box Office Week 1 – ₹ 170.74 cr

Week 2

Day 1 – ₹ 3.38 cr

Day 2 – ₹ 4.23 cr

Total – ₹ 178.35 cr#PawanKalyan — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) March 6, 2022

Interestingly, Valimai has become the fastest film of Ajith to cross Rs 200 crore worldwide. The film’s collection in Tamil Nadu alone stood at Rs 144.64 crore by the end of 11 days at the Box Office while out of Rs 178.35 crore, Rs 123.78 crore alone is from the AP/TS circuit for Bheemla Nayak. Both the films will continue to perform well in the domestic markets considering there’s no other South Indian biggie releasing soon to challenge their run.

Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Valimai and Bheemla Nayak!