Valimai vs Bheemla Nayak Day 12 Worldwide Box Office: Thala Ajith continues to rule the worldwide Box Office with his film Valimai while Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak is right after him. After the 12 days of business, Ajith's Valimai is far ahead of Pawan Kalyan's starrer at the worldwide Box Office. However, the performances of both the films in their individual terrain are fantastic.

Valimai stands at Rs 215.63 crore after 12 days at the Box Office with day 5th of week two giving Rs 1.47 crore. For Bheemla Nayak, the day 4th of week 2 registered a collection of Rs 1.20 crore at the worldwide Box Office. The maximum collections for both the films have come from the domestic market with Valimai trending in Tamil Nadu and Bheemla Nayak continuing to entertain the audience in the AP/ TS circuit.

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan released the official breakup of week 2 business of Bheemla Nayak and Valimai worldwide. Check the figures for Bheemla Nayak here:

Week 1: Rs 170.74 crore

Week 2 – Day 1: Rs 3.38 crore

Day 2: Rs 4.23 crore

Day 3: Rs 4.87 crore

Day 4: Rs 1.20 crore

Total: Rs 184.42 crore

Check the worldwide Box Office breakup of Valimai here:

Week 1: Rs 193.41 crore

Week 2 – Day 1: Rs 4.50 crore

Day 2: Rs 4.73 crore

Day 3: Rs 5.40 crore

Day 4: Rs 6.12 crore

Day 5: Rs 1.47 crore

Total: Rs 215.63 crore

Both the films have two more days to enjoy a good run at the Box Office until Radhe Shyam hits the screens. The Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer will be taking over the screens from this weekend and it is likely to set the cash registers ringing at the ticket window. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates!