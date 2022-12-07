Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Clash: Thalapathy Vijay Breaks Silence on Facing Thala Ajith on Pongal 2023

Both Varisu and Thunivu are releasing on the same day - January 12, next year to cash in on the big Pongal celebrations. This means two of the biggest Tamil superstars - Thala Ajith and Thalapathy Vijay will be facing a Box Office clash.

Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Clash: Thalapathy Vijay and Thala Ajith are going to face a massive clash at the Box Office this Pongal with their big films hitting the theatres. While Vijay will be bringing ‘Varisu‘, it’s ‘Thunivu‘ for Ajith. Both films are hitting the screens on January 12 next year, on the occasion of Pongal, and seems like Vijay sees it as a celebration.

Actor Shaam, who stars with Vijay in Varisu, revealed the superstar’s reaction to the news of the Box Office clash. Speaking with India Glitz, Shaam mentioned that Thalapathy Vijay was happy about both films releasing on the same day. He said he spoke about the clash to him and he reacted very positively. Shaam said, “I was recently talking to Vijay sir and I mentioned that they have confirmed the release of Thunivu on the same day as Varisu. He said, ‘It’s good, no? He’s also a friend. Let his film also do well and ours too. It’d be such a celebration’.”

Vijay’s fans appreciated him for maintaining a positive word about the clash. Many fans took to Twitter to talk about his gesture of wishing success to another film. Fans mentioned how he’s a star for a reason.

Meanwhile, both Varisu and Thunivu have got strongholds in the market, especially in Tamil Nadu. The Box Office will feature a solid clash of fans with eagerness to declare their favourite star the more successful one. While Varisu is directed by Vamshi Paidipally and co-stars Rashmika Mandanna alongside Vijay, Thunivu marks the third consecutive collaboration between Ajith and director H Vinoth. Watch this space for all the latest updates on the clash!