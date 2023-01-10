Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Collection Prediction Day 1 And Advance Booking Report: Thalapathy Vijay or Thala Ajith – Who’s Ahead?

Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay and Thala Ajith are meeting a Box Office clash on Wednesday, January 10 in probably the biggest clash of the year. The two Tamil films are hitting the screens worldwide on the occasion of Pongal. While the fans of both superstars are excited to make it a big fan war, the numbers are expected to be huge at the Box Office.

VARISU VS THUNIVU OPENING DAY BOX OFFICE ADVANCE BOOKING REPORT INDIA

As per trade reports, Varisu is flying higher than Thunivu in terms of advance booking reports worldwide. The data collected till 10 am on Tuesday shows the Vijay starrer marginally ahead of the Ajith film in advance booking for opening day. A report published on the trade website bollywoodmoviereviewz mentioned that as of Tuesday morning at 10 am, Varisu’s all-India advance booking is at Rs 12.25 crore gross while Thunivu has grossed Rs 11.25 crore with 5,50,000 tickets.

VARISU VS THUNIVU OPENING DAY BOX OFFICE ADVANCE BOOKING REPORT TAMIL NADU

While Varisu is ahead in the worldwide advance booking reports, Thunivu is ahead in Tamil Nadu. The film has grossed Rs 8.75 crore as of 10 am on Tuesday with around 4,50,000 tickets sold in the state. On the other hand, Varisu has grossed Rs 8.45 crore with the same yardstick. It’s a neck-to-neck advance booking battle between the two movies in TN.

VARISU VS THUNIVU OPENING DAY BOX OFFICE ADVANCE BOOKING REPORT WORLDWIDE

Meanwhile, the Vamshi directorial has grossed Rs 17.25 crore worldwide in the advance booking for Wednesday while Thunivu is at Rs 16.25 crore. Again, a small difference!

VARISU VS THUNIVU BOX OFFICE DAY 1 PREDICTION

The H Vinoth directorial is expected to finish its opening day Box Office business at around Rs 30-35 crore (gross) worldwide. Varisu, too, is expected to collect in the same range. A tough battle tomorrow! While the numbers could be chasing each other on their opening day, both films are expected to create a riot at the Box Office tomorrow. The fans can’t wait and so can’t we! Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Varisu and Thunivu!