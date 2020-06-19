Veteran singer AL Raghavan passed away in Chennai this morning. The popular singer-actor was 80 when he breathed his last at a private hospital in Chennai. He reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest on Friday and was admitted to the hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors. The actor was popular for crooning to songs like Andru Oomai Pennallo, Engirindhalum Vaazhga among others. He is survived by his wife MN Rajam. Also Read - Malayalam Director KR Sachidanandan Aka Sachy Passes Away at 48

Another big loss in the South Indian film industry has left the Twitterati mourning. Several Twitter users paid their tribute to the veteran singer by mentioning their favourite songs sung by him. Also Read - Fukrey Actor Ali Fazal’s Mother Passes Away in Lucknow Due to Health Complications

While one user wrote, “Rest in peace the Great Singer #ALRaghavan husband to Actress #MNRajam How can we forget his songs Engirundhaalum Vaazhka , Oomai Pennallo ingu Pesum Kannallo etc;” (sic), another user wrote, “Veteran playback singer AL Raghavan passed away this morning. He gave us Andru Oomai Pennallo, Engirindhalum Vaazhga & much more. But here is my most favourite since my school days. He rendered it with such style & grace (Anbae Vaa). Ahead of its time then. #OmShanti” (sic). Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister-in Law Passes Away, Couldn't Cope With Actor's Death

next shocking news one of the oldest famous singer #alraghavan sir passed away just know at the age of 87 due to some health issues husband of famous actor #mnrajam @itisba3 @baradwajrangan most famous”எங்கிருந்து இருந்தாலும் வாழ்க” #rip — சினிமா விரும்பி 💯 (@kailashsatana) June 19, 2020

Rest in peace the Great Singer #ALRaghavan husband to Actress #MNRajam

How can we forget his songs Engirundhaalum Vaazhka , Oomai Pennallo ingu Pesum Kannallo etc; pic.twitter.com/BU7veWhTPS — C.K.Ajay kumar, PRO (@ajay_64403) June 19, 2020

Engirunthalum vazhka song Fame Play back Singer A.L. Ragavan passed away today. U maybe go to another world but ur memories and songs always with us. Rest in peace Thaththa 😭 #ALRaghavan pic.twitter.com/5HhMlouSjb — Anitha Gayathri (@anithagayathry) June 19, 2020

On Thursday, popular Malayalam director Sachy passed away due to a cardiac arrest. He was 48 years old. May their soul rest in peace!