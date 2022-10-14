Vignesh Shivan Drops Cryptic Note Amid Surrogacy: Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara’s surrogacy row has sparked a debate over violation of state laws. The Tollywood power couple had shared the news of their newly born twins on Sunday. As per recent reports Vignesh and Nayanthara used the alternate process to become parents. Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that an inquiry will be conducted to probe if the surrogacy was done ‘according to the norms,’ on Monday. Following the ongoing controversy Vignesh has been sharing cryptic posts on his Instagram handle. The filmmaker-actor once again shared Instagram stories about relationships and spirituality.Also Read - Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Violated Surrogacy Rules? Minister Says 'Will Examine'

VIGNESH SHIVAN SHARES A QUOTE BY OSHO

Vignesh in his story shared a handwritten note, that read, "Choose people who will tell you want you need to hear even when it's hard." In another story a quote by Osho read as, "You don't need any churches, you don't need any temples, you don't need any mosques; you don't need only a prayerful heart, a loving heart, a grateful heart. That is your real temple. That will transform your whole life. That will help you discover not only yourself, but the very depths of this immense existence."

CHECK OUT VIGNESH SHIVAN’S INSTAGRAM STORIES:

STATE MINISTER ORDERS PROBE ON VIGNESH-NAYANTHARA SURROGACY ROW

When asked if Nayanthara and Vignesh actually violate the surrogacy laws, the state health minister said, "According to norms, those aged 21 years and under the age of 36 can donate oocytes (ova or eggs). We presume this could have been done that way… director of health services will be asked to examine if it was done according to norms (sic)."

Nayanthara and Vignesh tied the knot on June 9, 2022 at a close-knit ceremony.

