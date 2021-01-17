After actor Vijay Sethupathi’s picture cutting his birthday cake with a sword went viral on social media, the Chennai police are considering registering a criminal case against him. The 43-years –old actor also issued a statement apologising for the same. His statement reads, “My heartfelt thanks to film personalities and fans who wished me on my birthday. Three days ago, a photo which was taken during my birthday celebration has become a controversy now. In the photo, I had cut my birthday cake with a sword. I am going to act in director Ponram’s film, in which the sword plays an important role. Since I celebrated my birthday with Ponram and the team, I used the sword to cut my cake. Many pointed out that this is a bad example. From hereon, I will be careful. If I had hurt anyone, I apologise and regret my action.” Also Read - Master Actor Vijay Sethupathi Apologises For Cutting Cake With Sword, Netizens Call Out For His Arrest

However, police said that they are considering legal experts. The celebrations also included film director Ponram and a few assistant directors. Even though the event was held indoors with few attendees, the video of cutting the cake with a sword was leaked on social media creating outrage among netizens, who claimed that the incident sets a poor example. They even pointed out that the Chennai police had arrested local goons for cutting a cake with a sword in the past and so what Vijay did was an offence and hence he should be arrested.

Karthikeyan, a lawyer practising in the Madras Court said, “The law is equal for all. Police should register a case against Vijay Sethupathi for using a machete to cut his birthday cake.”

