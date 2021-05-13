The Master actor Vijay Sethupathi is all set to appear in a new avatar as a cooking host on the upcoming version of the popular MasterChef series – MasterChef Tamil on Sun TV. Vijay, who has anchored shows before making it big as an actor, featured on Sun TV’s official social media handle and confirmed his presence on the cooking reality show. Also Read - Filmmaker KV Anand Dies at 54: Ajay Devgn, Allu Arjun, Vijay Sethupathi And Other Celebs Mourn

As per the reports, the format of the show will follow the iconic MasterChef Australia series, which is currently in its 13th season. The reports also suggest that Vijay agreed to host the show after being offered a massive remuneration, higher than his usual film deals. He had earlier hosted a show called Namooru Hero on Sun TV.

There also have been six seasons of MasterChef India and Junior MasterChef India.

After the reality show Cook With Comali grabbed eyeballs and gave winners such as Kani, Ashwin Kumar, Sivaangi, and Pugazh, MasterChef Tamil will hope to follow the same trend.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Sethupathi has Tughlaq Durbar, Maamanithan, and Laabam in his pipeline.