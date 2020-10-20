The Chennai Police’s Cyber Cell has registered a case after actor Vijay Sethupathi’s daughter received a rape threat on Twitter. This happened after he exited from the film 800, a biopic on Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan following opposition to his involvement in the project. Chennai Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar, “There has been a lot of concern on social media regarding comments made against a celebrity. On receipt of a complaint to this effect a case has been registered.” Also Read - Sri Lankan Spin Legend Muttiah Muralitharan Announces His Biopic '800' With Vijay Sethupathi

The tweet came from the handle @ItsRithikRajh which included a graphic threat and tagged Vijay. Calling him the betrayer, the tweet, "Only this (sexual assault) would make him learn about the hardship faced by Lankan Tamils".

The Sri Lankan Tamils issues have been a topic of debate in the country and there have been many allegations of torture, killing, sexual assault of Lankan Tamils by Lankan personnel over the three-decade0long armed conflict between Tamils settled in Sri Lanka and the Lankan government. Amid the state of war, the Tamils demanded equality and a separate homeland following reports of discrimination by the majority Sinhalese government. Reportedly, one lakh Tamil civilians were killed during the last phase of the war against LTTE.

The director of the film Bharathiraja, PMK chief Dr P Ramadoss and two ministers had put pressure on Vijay to leave the film. He was even accused of being a traitor and for allegedly supporting the killing of Lankan Tamils. However, Muralitharan denied the allegations and claimed that his statement on the end of the war was twisted and appealed to Sethupathi to opt-out of the project.

The cricketer tweeted, “I know the pain of war. I grew up in Sri Lanka amid war for over 30 years. My father was hacked when I was seven. Many times we were on the street.”

DMK MP Kanimozhi also tweeted, “The perverse intimidation of Vijay Sethupathi’s daughter is not only barbaric but extremely dangerous to the very fabric of our society. Making women and children the soft targets is a cowardly act. The police should take stern action against the perpetrator.”

Why does this crappy society do this? Watch silently when this happens? How are men raised to speak out a rape threat? Why is it when adults fight like hyenas, the women and children have to suffer? Shame on all of you who do it and those who watch and remain silent”, tweeted singer Chinmayi Sripaada.