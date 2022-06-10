Vikram Box Office Records Week 1 Update: Kamal Haasan’s Vikram is winning both the hearts and the numbers at the Box Office after its week one collection report. The popular South Indian film has already entered Rs 200 crore club worldwide but its performance in Tamil Nadu and other South Indian states is phenomenal. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film has crossed a mammoth Rs 100 crore in Tamil Nadu alone making it the fourth film in the state to have hit a century after Valimai, Beast, and KGF: Chapter 2.Also Read - Kamal Hassan’s Vikram Enters Rs 200 Crore Club, Check Box Office Records And Detailed Collection Report

Interestingly, Vikram is the first Tamil language film to have collected Rs 25 crore at the Kerala Box Office in one week itself. The Kamal Haasan starrer is making records every day and this one for the Kollywood industry seems huge. What else? The film is creating history in its native state by being one of the fastest-ever 100 crore grosser after Sarkar and Bigil – all these films made a century at the ticket window within the first week of their release.

The film, which also stars Fahaadh Faasil, Vijay Sethypathi, Shivani Narayanan, Arjun Das and others in important roles, is only the 10th Indian film to have touched the Rs 200 crore mark at the worldwide Box Office.

Box Office: Check the list of Indian films that have crossed Rs 200 crore worldwide in 2022 so far:

KGF: Chapter 2 RRR The Kashmir Files (Hindi) Valimai Vikram Gangubai Kathiawadi (Hindi) Sarkaru Vaari Paata Bheemla Nayak Radhe Shyam Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Hindi)

Breaking: #Vikram smashes past 100 CR+ TN gross in just a week’s time. Just 7 Days needed to strike the dream TN century mark👌👏#ATBBVikram 2nd week run begins. It’s all set for another record weekend across the globe👍🔥 pic.twitter.com/Tcao0rnzuO — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) June 9, 2022

With such a fantastic run already, Vikram is set to rewrite history for Kamal Haasan at the Box Office in its second weekend. And if everything goes well, we are also looking at Rs 200 crore nett figures in the domestic market alone! Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Vikram!