Home

Entertainment

Tamil producer K Rajan dies due to suicide at 85, Khushbu Sundar, R Sarath Kumar, others pay tribute

Tamil producer K Rajan dies due to suicide at 85, Khushbu Sundar, R Sarath Kumar, others pay tribute

The news of K Rajan's demise by suicide has sent shockwaves across the film industry, with several celebrities expressing grief over the tragic loss. May his soul rest in peace.

K Rajan (Pic- File)

Tamil producer K Rajan, who is known for producing films such ‘Thangamana Thangachi’ and ‘Chinna Poovai Killathe’, died by suicide in Chennai on Sunday, May 17. He was 85. The reason behind his death remains unclear, and an investigation is currently underway. The news of his demise has sent shockwaves across the film industry, with several celebrities expressing grief over the tragic loss. Paying tribute to the late producer actor-politician Khushbu Sundar wrote on X, “Terrible news. Deeply shocked to hear about the demise of our beloved member of film fraternity, producer K. Rajan Sir. His passing away by suicide is extremely saddening. Very respectful person and a man who never hesitated to call a spade a spade. Very very upsetting. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanthi”

Actor and producer Vishal took to X and wrote, “Just heard the news of k Rajan sir’s demise. Shocking to hear that he committed suicide. A bold speaker. Been the president of the distributor an association. Sad to hear this news. May his soul rest in peace. God bless”

“The tragic incident of Mr. K. Rajan, a renowned producer in the Tamil film industry, taking his own life has caused immense shock and sorrow. From 1980 onwards, the unexpected end of this veteran producer, who had firmly established himself in Tamil cinema, will be a great loss to the Tamil film world. I convey my deepest condolences to his family, who are grieving his passing, as well as to his relatives, friends, and the entire Tamil film fraternity. I pray for the peaceful repose of his soul,” wrote R Sarath Kumar in his condolence message.

Political leader and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran expressed grief over Rajan’s death and conveyed condolences to his family and colleagues.Dhinakaran shared a condolence message on X following news of Rajan’s suicide.In his statement, he wrote, “The news of Tamil film producer Mr K Rajan taking his own life brings immense sorrow and grief. To the family members, relatives, and fellow film industry colleagues who are mourning the loss of producer Mr. K. Rajan, I convey my deepest condolences and sympathies, and I pray to the Almighty God that his soul may rest in peace at the divine feet of the Lord.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Rajan also appeared as an actor in several Tamil films such as Michael Raj, Sonthakkaran, Veettoda Mappillai, Paambhu Sattai, Thunivu and Bakasuran

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.