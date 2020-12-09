TV actor VJ Chitra was found dead on Wednesday morning at a hotel in the outskirts of Chennai. The actor was known for her performance in the show Pandian Stores. The police suspect that she died by suicide, however, the investigation is currently underway and the police have sent her body for autopsy. Also Read - Abhishek Makwana, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Writer, Dies by Suicide; Family Says he Was Victim of Cyber Fraud

The 28-year-old actor impressed the audience in the role of Mullai in Pandian Stores. It is reported that she was found hanging at a five-star hotel in Nazarethpettai area in Tamil Nadu. She returned to the hotel at around 2:30 am last night and was staying with her fiance named Hemanth. The two got engaged a few months back.

Apart from being a popular TV actor, VJ Chitra was also a TV presenter and one of the most-loved faces in the Tamil TV industry. Chitra’s death brings back the issue of mental health to the fore and how the film and the TV industry need to take immediate steps for the wellbeing of their actors.

May her soul rest in peace!