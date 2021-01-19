New Delhi: A huge controversy erupted with the release of Amazon Prime Video’s web series Tandav after the registration of FIRs over claims that the political drama “hurts” Hindu sentiments. Now, a new demand has been raised by Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) asking all Muslim actors and directors to promise in written affidavits that they have no intention and will not insult or ridicule Gods and Goddesses of the Hindu religion. Also Read - Ali Abbas Zafar Shares Quick Update On Tandav Row: In Talks With I&B Industry To Resolve Concerns

In a video message released on Twitter, ABAP chairman Mahant Narendra Giri said that the apology from the "Tandav" team was meaningless since it came only after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a serious note of the matter following the police complaints.

"The police have reached Mumbai and then comes the apology. If these actors and directors belonging to a particular community are truly repentant, they should give affidavits saying that they will not insult the Sanatan Dharma and Hindu deities," he said.

Earlier today, BJP leader Ram Kadam dismissed the makers’ apology and wrote: “The result of our continuous talks with Amazon for the last 5 hours is that several political leaders have had to put pressure on Amazon. This has forced the team of Tandav to apologise. But let us clarify that your apology is not enough. We will not wait till we send all of them to prison. We will intensify #banAmazonproducts campaign”.

Notably, Amazon Prime Video’s latest release Tandav features Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Gauahar Khan, Anup Soni, Sandhya Mridul, Dino Morea, and Sunil Grover among others. The political series drew strong reaction from the masses due to its representation of Hindu gods and goddesses.

However, the makers have asserted that it is “a work of fiction (with) any resemblance to acts and persons and events purely coincidental”.