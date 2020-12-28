After creating a storm with its first teaser, the Amazon Original series Tandav featuring Saif Ali Khan is all set to introduce fans to the cast of this riveting political drama. The online streamer on Monday unveiled some character looks of the ensemble cast including Saif as Samar Pratap Singh, Dimple Kapadia as Anuradha Kishore, Sunil Grover as Gurpal Chauhan, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub as Shiva Shekhar and Kritika Kamra as Sana Mir. The nine-episode series marks the creator and director Ali Abbas Zafar’s exciting debut in the digital streaming world. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Look Inseparable at Kapoor's Annual Christmas Lunch - See Viral Photos

Set in the capital city of the world’s largest democracy, Tandav will take viewers inside the closed, chaotic corridors of power and uncover the manipulations, charades as well as dark secrets of people who will go to any lengths in pursuit of power. Also Read - Taimur Ali Khan Birthday Party Pictures: Tim’s Horseshoe Birthday Cake to Hulk Balloons, Everything You Need to See



The political drama web show will be available for Prime members in India and in more than 200 countries and territories. The OTT platform will release Tandav on January 15, 2021.

The makers released Tandav’s teaser on December 7 and you must have witnessed a beautiful white palace where Saif was spotted. It is reported that the shooting of the series was done at Saif Ali Khan’s ancestral property, the royal Pataudi Palace. It is Khan’s go-to destination for lavish parties with friends and family. 40% of the property has been used for shooting. The Pataudi Palace is located in Gurgaon, Haryana and was built in 1990s and was earlier called Ibrahim Kothi.

Tandav is created and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. It will consist of 9-episodes.