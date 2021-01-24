Despite the makers introducing changes to their web-series Tandav, the uproar regarding its content continues to go on. Now, Karni Sena, that has a history of making objections to Bollywood films and shows, said that the apology and changes are not enough. Also Read - Pataudi Palace Details: Can You Book a Room at Saif Ali Khan's Rs 800 cr Luxury-Meets-History Home

In his latest statement, Maharashtra Karni Sena chief Ajay Sengar objected to Tandav’s scenes and mentioned that anyone who would slit the tongue of those insulting Hindu Gods will be given a reward of Rs 1 crore. Sengar added that the behaviour of the makers will not be accepted. “We will give Rs 1 crore reward to anyone who slits tongue of those who insults Hindu gods and goddesses in the web-series,” he said. Also Read - 'Donkey March' Against Tandav Organised in Patna, Placards Saying 'Hindu Virodhi' Hanged Around Their Necks

This new objection comes days after the Lucknow FIR against the makers, starcast, and Amazon Prime Video. A police team had also visited Ali Abbas Zafar’s residence in Mumbai to personally handover the notice to him. The FIR was registered at Lucknow’s Hazratganj Kotwali. Also Read - UP Police Reaches Tandav Director Ali Abbas Zafar's Mumbai House

Tandav, streaming on Amazon Prime Video, is a political drama featuring Saif Ali Khan as the top politician and Dimple Kapadia in the role of the rival politician. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kritika Kamra play college students entering into politics while Sunil Grover essays the role of assistant and personal advisor.

