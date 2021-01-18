Tandav: Scenes That Are at The Heart of Controversy

Tandav has landed itself in trouble with a section of the audience that feels that the show is insulting the Hindu Gods and Goddesses, and also mocking the religions. The Ali Abbas Zafar-directorial has been receiving a backlash on social media majorly because of two scenes. One that features Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub playing the role of student leader-turned-rising politician Shiva, and another scene that features Sandhya Mridul and Anup Soni as a couple. While most complaints against Tandav are being filed for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments, netizens seem offended by both scenes. Let’s see what these two scenes are and why people seem offended by them. Also Read - Tandav Controversy LIVE Updates And Latest News: More Complaints Filed, Ban Tandav Trends as Outrage Increases

(Spoilers Ahead)

Scene 1 from Episode 1: Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub aka Shiva plays the role of Lord Shiva in a college play. He doesn't match the traditional depiction of the Hindu God but looks stylish – wearing a suit, carrying a Treeshul in one hand, and smearing blue paint on his face and neck. Shiva talks about getting fewer followers on social media as compared to Lord Ram and what should he do to increase followers. Narad Muni (another mythological figure) advises him to tweet 'something sensational' to get more followers on Twitter and talk about how the students of the university are chanting 'azaadi azaadi' these days. The scene explains how students are talking about getting freedom from poverty, feudalism, and caste-based discrimination in the country but they are being misunderstood. "Matlab desh se azaadi nahi chahye, desh me rehte hue azaadi chahye" says Shiva as the scene ends.

Scene 2 from Episode 8: In a conversation, Sandhya (Sandhya Mridul) tells her boyfriend and now the father of her child, Dalit political leader Kailash Kumar (Anup Soni), that her ex-husband once told her something that she thought was bulls***. She quotes Jigar (Dino Morea) and says when a Dalit man dates a woman from an upper caste, he takes revenge for the discrimination that he and his community have suffered over the years. “Usne kaha thi ki jab ek chhoti jaat ka aadmi ek unchi jaat ki aurat ko date karta hai, toh sirf badla lene ke liye… sadiyon ke atyacharon ka, us ek aurat se.” The dialogue shows the woman’s outrage when she finds out that she’s pregnant with Kailash’s child who lied to her about taking a divorce from his wife before having a relationship with her.

Tandav has emerged as the biggest and the most controversial web-series of the year so far. While the criticism continues to grow, there’s no official statement from the makers of the show, the actors, or Amazon Prime Video on the entire issue.

