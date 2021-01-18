Tandav web-series on Amazon Prime Video is receiving a lot of outrage on social media. A section of people thinks that the Ali Abbas Zafar-directed show hurts the religious sentiments in a scene and that’s the reason why many are demanding its ban. On Sunday, the Prakash Javadekar-led Information & Broadcasting ministry summoned the officials of Amazon Prime Video to explain the entire controversy. Also Read - Tandav Controversy: Another FIR in Lucknow Against Ali Abbas Zafar And Others For 'Hurting Religious Sentiments'

Tandav features Saif Ali Khan as a politician and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in the role of a rising student politician from a popular university. Veteran actor Dimple Kapadia, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Gauahar Khan, Kritika Kamra, Sarah-Jane Deas, and Sunil Grover play other important roles in the show. Here’s how the outrage is shaping up, follow the live updates on the entire Tandav controversy here: Also Read - Tandav In Trouble: I&B Ministry Asks Clarification From Amazon Prime Video

12:20 pm – Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are moving into their new house which is right next to their existing residential building. Following the entire criticism for the show, security outside Saif-Kareena’s building has been increased. Also Read - Tandav: BJP MLA Ram Kadam Demands Scene To Be Deleted, Files Complaint For Hurting Hindu Sentiments

11:30 am – BJP leader Kapil Mishra sends notice to Amazon Prime Video demanding Tandav to be removed from the platform. He tweeted on Monday morning informing that he has sent a legal notice to the streaming giant demanding an immediate ban of Tandav.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra send legal notice to Amazon. Says “Your series is full of hatred”, “inciting and provoking communal disharmony”, “jibe at lower caste” and “targeted the entire LAWYERs FRATERNITY..”#tandavban @KapilMishra_IND #tandavwebseries #Tandav pic.twitter.com/gipBzCmAq3 — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) January 18, 2021

10:30 am – Tandav Live Updates: On Sunday, another BJP MP – Ram Kadam filed a complaint against the makers and actors of Tandav at Ghatkopar police station in Mumbai.

10:00 am – Tandav Live Updates: As per a report published in the Times of India, Information and Broadcasting Ministry has taken serious notice of the complaints being filed against Amazon Prime Video and Tandav.

09:00 am – Tandav Live Updates: An FIR was registered in Lucknow against the makers and other people associated with Tandav for ‘hurting religious sentiments’. The complaint mentioned that the film allegedly insults Hindu Gods and Goddesses. Head of original content at Amazon Prime Video – Aparna Purohit, has also been named in the FIR.