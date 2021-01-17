Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia starrer Tandav, helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, has landed into controversy for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. A section of netizens pointed out one particular scene where actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub appears as Lord Shiva during stage performance and is heard saying, “ Azaadi…what the…? They believe that the makers were trying to mock the Hindu deity and soon started trending hashtags #BoycottTandav #BoycottBollywood. Also Read - Tandav Releases On February 15: Here's All You Need To Know About Its Characters
One user tweeted, “I Unsubscribed Amazon Prime video after watching this anti hindu series #BoycottTandav.”
“Bollywood Always Make Fun Of Our Sentiments Request to all Kindly #BoycottBollywood”, tweeted another.
“It is a series with Anti-Hindu propaganda. Insulting the hindu gods for their own sake. IT NEEDS TO BE STOPPED. #BoycottTandav”, wrote another.
Check Tweets Here:
Tandav released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. It is a nine-episode drama web series that revolves around the political leader Samar Pratap Singh who feels that he is ready to take over the chair of Prime Minister after his party wins the Lok Sabha elections. But the twist comes after his father, Devki Nandan, who is currently the Prime Minister of India, is not willing to retire. Many eyes are set on the chair including Anuradha and party leader Gopal Das (Kumud Mishra) but the chair does not come easy. The web series features an ensemble cast including Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea Kumud Mishra, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Annup Sonii, Hitten Ttejwani, Paresh Pahuja, and Shonali Nagrani among others.
