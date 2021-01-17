Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia starrer Tandav, helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, has landed into controversy for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. A section of netizens pointed out one particular scene where actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub appears as Lord Shiva during stage performance and is heard saying, “ Azaadi…what the…? They believe that the makers were trying to mock the Hindu deity and soon started trending hashtags #BoycottTandav #BoycottBollywood. Also Read - Tandav Releases On February 15: Here's All You Need To Know About Its Characters

One user tweeted, “I Unsubscribed Amazon Prime video after watching this anti hindu series #BoycottTandav.”

“Bollywood Always Make Fun Of Our Sentiments Request to all Kindly #BoycottBollywood”, tweeted another.

“It is a series with Anti-Hindu propaganda. Insulting the hindu gods for their own sake. IT NEEDS TO BE STOPPED. #BoycottTandav”, wrote another.

Check Tweets Here:

When will you realize that it’s all about How to hurt Hindu sentiments using their gods and dharma and not about Entertainment at all. I want every Hindu to speak up on these issues… #BoycottTandav#Tandav pic.twitter.com/9IYyjITZ7T — Jenny💕 (@missJen2515) January 15, 2021

Why someone needs to take help of Hindu gods for making a movie ?#BoycottTandav pic.twitter.com/3QIKerxyTM — सत्य सनातन (@yashrajcool11) January 15, 2021

#BoycottTandav

This is the mockery of our religious belief. These film makers has been doing this kind of shit intensionally. Why they are trageting hindu gods ?

Why they didn’t use “prophet Mohd” instead of lord Shiva 🙏 . So boycott this. pic.twitter.com/CIQkjBXm5M — Manish vaibhav (@Vaibhavmanish21) January 15, 2021

Director is M Most of cast is M But series name is #Tandav Protagonist is named as “Shiva” has “Trishul” in his hand How they use every platform 2 promote der narrative by showing HinduGods in poor light & term is as “FOE” & influence youngsters#BoycottTandav#TandavOnPrime pic.twitter.com/zqqW1iNqY8 — Sheetal Chopra (@SheetalPronamo) January 15, 2021

Who wants to see @Mdzeeshanayyub insulting Gods in useless webseries #Tandav my counsious doesn’t want to watch it and take sentiments of #hindusforgranted who will #BoycottTandav pls share the msg if u r true hindu 🕉 & be a part of #hinduecosystem @KapilMishra_IND 😇🙏 pic.twitter.com/852yb5MMFc — Vandana 🇮🇳 India First 🇮🇳 (@im_vandy) January 15, 2021

Even after so many incidents bollywood is not stepping back in defaming hindu gods and goddess in name of struggling actors fir baad mein bolte hain hm jobless hain aur out of jealous boycottBollywood krte hain.. #DontSpareSSRKillers #BoycottTandav #BoycottBollywood pic.twitter.com/i0piZzEYIH — Nitika Singh🦋 (@itsNitikaSingh) January 15, 2021

Playing a naked propaganda and making fun of Hindu Gods. These so called secular bollywoodias does not have guts to do same on any other religion.

Piece of shit #BoycottTandav #boycottbollywood pic.twitter.com/Q4zcs4QT8x — Arun Aarsee Rawat (@Arun_Arawat) January 15, 2021



Tandav released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. It is a nine-episode drama web series that revolves around the political leader Samar Pratap Singh who feels that he is ready to take over the chair of Prime Minister after his party wins the Lok Sabha elections. But the twist comes after his father, Devki Nandan, who is currently the Prime Minister of India, is not willing to retire. Many eyes are set on the chair including Anuradha and party leader Gopal Das (Kumud Mishra) but the chair does not come easy. The web series features an ensemble cast including Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea Kumud Mishra, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Annup Sonii, Hitten Ttejwani, Paresh Pahuja, and Shonali Nagrani among others.

