Amazon Prime Video's latest release Tandav featuring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, in big trouble as the web-series has hurt the religious sentiments of the people and insulted Hindu gods. Many politicians threatened the makers and Amazon company to remove the web-series. Even Aditya Yogi Nath shared a statement saying: "Be prepared to pay the price for hurting religious sentiments". The political drama makers were quick to issue apologies on a statement on social media. It read: "We have been closely monitoring viewer reactions to the web series 'Tandav' and today during a discussion, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has informed us regarding a large number of grievances and petitions received on various facets of the web series with serious concerns and apprehensions regarding its content hurting the sentiments of the people.

However, it seems BJP leader Ram Kadam is not satisfied with the apology. Despite the apology issued by the makers of the series, Ram Kadam wrote: "The result of our continuous talks with Amazon for the last 5 hours is that several political leaders have had to put pressure on Amazon. This has forced the team of Tandav to apologise. But let us clarify that your apology is not enough. We will not wait till we send all of them to prison. We will intensify #banAmazonproducts campaign".

Bharatiya Janata Party has threatened to intensify its protest. The BJP has warned the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government to take strict action against the makers of the web series failing which BJP will intensify its call for ban on Amazon. Kadam led a protest to BKC Police Station seeking for FIR against Amazon. After the protest, the party activists reached the Amazon office.

Kadam said it's not the first time the sentiments are hurt. As mentioned in News18.com, Ram Kadam has written to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to put some regulation in place and put an end to controversies like these.

Tandav director Ali Abbas Zafar, producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra and series writer Gaurav Solankih have been slammed for allegedly mocking Hindu gods and goddesses. They have been booked for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, makes destruction, damage, or defilement of a place of worship or an object held sacred; forgery for purpose of harming reputation, statements conducing to public mischief, with intent to threaten the unity, integrity, security or sovereignty of India, or to strike terror in the people or any section of the people.

Tandav also stars Kritika Kamra, Gauahar Khan, Anup Soni, Sandhya Mridul, Dino Morea, and Sunil Grover .