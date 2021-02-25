New Delhi: In the big blow to Amazon Prime Video and makers of OTT web series Tandav, the Allahabad High Court has rejected bail of Amazon Prime Video content chief Aparna Purohit. Earlier, Aparna Purohit was questioned This is a developing story…Earlier, a case was filed by Additional Inspector, Hazratganj, Amarnath Verma, regarding the web series on January 18 against Purohit, Tandav director Ali Abbas, producer Himanshu Krishna Mehar and writer Gaurav Solanki. According to sources, the Lucknow police had prepared a list of about 100 questions for Purohit, who was questioned in a closed room. Her lawyers were also with her. Besides Lucknow, an FIR was registered in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar against Purohit and others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. Also Read - Thalaivi vs Bunty Aur Babli 2: Kangana Ranaut And Rani Mukerji to Compete With Each Other At Box Office

Tandav Controversy: After the premiere of the web series starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Zeeshan Ayyub, certain Hindu organisations and political leaders had objected to certain scenes in the web series and urged that the same should be banned from public viewing. A huge row broke out after a complaint in Uttar Pradesh had objected to 'people dressed up in a very bad manner to represent Hindu gods and goddesses'. The matter became massive after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warned the makers and others named in the FIR to be ready to 'pay the price'. However, Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar issued an unconditional apology.