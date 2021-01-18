BJP leader Ram Kadam, who has filed a complaint against Saif Ali Khan starrer Tandav at Mumbai’s Ghatkopar Police Station on Sunday, will head to the office of Amazon Prime Video on Monday and seek an apology as a part of ‘Joote Maro’ movement. He said on the News 18 channel, “We will head to the Amazon office and seek an apology. All Hindus should stop buying from Amazon and delete the Prime Video app. Saif Ali Khan would have seen the script, why did he agree to be a part of the show? He should clarify his stand. They should remove the series and apologize to all Hindus.” Also Read - Tandav Row Heats Up: Mayawati Demands Removal of Objectionable Scenes, Says ‘Don’t Spoil Environment’

In his complaint, he urged authorities to take ‘strict action’ against the actors, producers, and directors of the web series. Also, BJP MP Manoj Kotak has written to I&B Minister, Prakash Javadker seeking a ban on the series for ridiculing Hindu deities. As per the sources, the Ministry has said that they took serious notice of complaints against Tandav. A proper response to all the allegations has been sought from Amazon Prime, failing which action would be taken against it. They have even summoned two officials of Amazon Prime to sought an explanation on the issue.

An FIR has been registered in Lucknow against Tandav director Ali Abbas Zafar, producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra and series writer Gaurav Solanki for allegedly mocking Hindu gods and goddesses. They have been booked for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, makes destruction, damage, or defilement of a place of worship or an object held sacred; forgery for purpose of harming reputation, statements conducing to public mischief, with intent to threaten the unity, integrity, security or sovereignty of India, or to strike terror in the people or any section of the people.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has also demanded the removal of objectionable scenes from the series.

