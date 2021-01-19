The Amazon company which runs an online streaming platform called Amazon Prime Video is in trouble after the release of a web series Tandav featuring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Gauahar Khan, Anup Soni, Sandhya Mridul, Dino Morea, and Sunil Grover. It is been said that the political drama has hurt the sentiments of viewers and very badly represented Hindu gods and goddesses. However, the makers have apologised everyone after the complaints to police in Maharashtra and UP alleged some scenes “insulted Hindu gods and goddesses”. Also Read - Tandav in Trouble: After Makers Apologies, BJP MLA Ram Kadam Says ‘Sorry Not Enough, Will Send All to Prison’

The statement said any offence was unintentional and that the series was “a work of fiction (with) any resemblance to acts and persons and events purely coincidental”.

BJP leader Ram Kadam has tweeted that he doesn’t want their apology and will send all of them in jail. He has even started a campaign #banAmazonproducts and there are several users who have started using the hashtag and made it to the trends. Also Read - Tandav Row: Ali Abbas Zafar Issues Unconditional Apology After Yogi Adityanath Gives Open Warning

One of the users wrote: “Tandav pehla nahi hai but aakhri hona chahiye”. Also Read - Tandav in Trouble: Yogi Adityanath Issues Open Warning To Saif Ali Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar And Others

Bhai ye jashan mana rahe honge.

Inko to band aur Amazon prime ko bhi band karwao #banamazonprime #banTandavSeries #BanTandavNow #Banamazonproducts — Truthserum (@Truthse81732890) January 19, 2021

On the way to join @ramkadam ji to Ghatkopar police stn SIN govt allegedly not allowing police to file FIR against writers producer director &actors of Tandav. If FIR not filed, we will sit on hunger strike.#Banamazonproducts#Palgharsadhuhatyakandhttps://t.co/gwAqMJMNKS — Suresh Nakhua (सुरेश नाखुआ) (@SureshNakhua) January 19, 2021

Ur father must be a son of a pig, right?i mean ur grandfather must be a pig

Ur as. Needs a big kick,

Make a movie of ur god

N ask sorry n justify

Don’t even dare to say anything about shiv ji#hindussentimentmatter#banTandavSeries#BanTandavNow #Banamazonproducts #respecthindu — dentist.abhishek (@sahudental) January 18, 2021

#boycottamazon

If you have Amazon hosting or Prime, consider switching asap. Time for these tech giants to lose some power. Hit them in thwir profits.. Money speaks louder than words. #BigTechCensorship pic.twitter.com/D6qTgaG1iH — Silence (@Silence52343266) January 10, 2021

Ram Kadam led a protest to BKC Police Station seeking for FIR against Amazon. After the protest, the party activists reached the Amazon office. It is been reported that the BJP party workers will intensify its call for a ban on Amazon.

Ram Kadam has written to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to put some regulation in place and put an end to controversies like these.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tandav was released on January 15, 2021.