The political drama Tandav's filmmakers, on Wednesday, told Supreme Court that there is 'nothing in the case now' as they have removed 'so-called religious content' from the web series. However, the bench compromising of Justices Ashok Bushan R, Subhash Reddy, and MR Shah refused to grant interim protection to the accused persons apprehending arrest from Police departments of six states.

The Bench said, "We cannot use the power under Section 482 CrPC. We are not inclined to grant interim protection." The apex court also asked them to approach High Court for an anticipatory bail or quashing FIRs. The court has also a notice on plea to the club several FIRs registered against them across the country.

The Supreme Court was hearing the petitions by actor Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Amazon Prime Video India and makers of the web series seeking protection from arrest and clubbing of several FIRs registered against them for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and telecasting 'objectionable content'.

Senior lawyer Fali Nariman, who was appearing for makers of Tandav, told apex court that objectionable contents were removed and apologies were made and hence, nothing survives in the case now as ‘so-called religious sentiments that hurt the people were removed.’

Supreme Court suggested petitioners that they can approach High Court and that the police can file closure reports if apologies were made and content was removed. Senior lawyer M Rohtagi representing petitioners said that the FIRs could be clubbed in Mumbai.

Tandav Controversy:

After the premiere of the web series starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Zeeshan Ayyub, certain Hindu organisations and political leaders had objected to certain scenes in the web series and urged that the same should be banned from public viewing. A huge row broke out after a complaint in Uttar Pradesh had objected to ‘people dressed up in a very bad manner to represent Hindu gods and goddesses’. The matter became massive after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warned the makers and others named in the FIR to be ready to ‘pay the price’. However, Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar issued an unconditional apology.