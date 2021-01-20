A team of 4 Uttar Pradesh Police has reached Mumbai on Wednesday to question the makers of Amazon Prime Video’s web series Tandav, featuring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Kritika Kamra, Sunil Grover. The police will be investigating following the registration of a case at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow against Tandav makers. The police is likely to question all the cast and crew of Taandav. There are multiple complaints filed against Tandav director Ali Abbas Zafar, Amazon Prime’s India head Aparna Purohit, producer Himanshu Kishan Mehra, writer Gaurav Solanki and actors for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Also Read - Tandav Row: Makers To Implement Changes in Web Series To Address Concerns, Confirms Ali Abbas Zafar

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said in a tweet on Wednesday: “The producer, director, and artistes of web series Tandav have committed the crime of spoiling social harmony and unity and hurting Hindu religious sentiments. Tough legal action will be taken”. Also Read - After Tandav Row, FIR Filed Against Amazon Prime's Mirzapur For 'Hurting Religious Sentiments'

Tandav’s cast and crew were backlashed with FIRs and social media clamored by a section demanding the ban on the web series. The makers even issued an apology through a statement but BJP MLA Ram Kadam mentioned in a series of his tweets that he hasn’t accepted the apology and will send them all in jail. Also Read - Ali Abbas Zafar Shares Quick Update On Tandav Row: In Talks With I&B Industry To Resolve Concerns

There are at least three FIRs registered in Uttar Pradesh against Tandav makers and actors of the series. On Monday, an FIR was filed in Greater Noida, that alleged inappropriate depiction of UP Police personnel, deities, and adverse portrayal of a character playing the prime minister in the political drama.