Actor Gauahar Khan, who played an important role in the Amazon Prime Video series Tandav, took to Twitter to react to Supreme Court's refusal in giving protection to the show's actors against arrest. Several complaints and legal cases have been filed against the makers and the actors for 'hurting religious' sentiments in various parts of the country. The SC's order even met with criticism and trolling on social media that prompted Gauahar to react.

Retweeting one tweet that took a sarcastic jibe at the order, Gauahar posted a 'face with monocle' emoji. In its order, the SC mentioned that the 'right to freedom of speech is not absolute'. The cases have been filed against Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Saif Ali Khan, and others for allegedly 'insulting' and mocking Hindu Gods in the show. When Zeeshan's lawyer went on to argue that they were just actors who were taking care of the characters they played and that the 'views expressed by the characters cannot be attributed to the actors', Justice MR Shah said, "You accepted the contract after reading the script. You cannot hurt religious sentiments."

A Twitter user used the same argument to write, "Excellent. Next people playing murderers on screen might be tried for the same. After all, they read the script…" and Gauahar took notice of that.

Apart from many people filing separate cases, Tandav has received criticism from various political leaders as well, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya who demanded legal action against the makers and the actors. BSP Supremo Mayawati also tweeted to mention that the scenes that are at the heart of the controversy should be deleted to respect the sentiments of the people hurt.

Earlier, in his official statement, director Ali Abbas Zafar had apologised for the whole unintended controversy and got the scenes deleted from the show. However, Karni Sena’s chief continued to take offence and announced a reward of Rs 1 crore for those who would cut the tongue of the people associated with Tandav and responsible for ‘insulting’ Hindu Gods.

The Tandav doesn’t seem to stop!