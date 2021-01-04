The makers of Tandav starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, has released its trailer. Amazon Prime Video web series Tandav is a political drama directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The show also features Tigmanshu Dhulia, Zeeshan Ayub, Sunil Grover, Kritika Kamra, Kumud Mishra, Sara Jane Dias, Dino Morea, Gauahar Khan, Sandhya Mridul, Anup Soni, Paresh Pahuja, Shonali Nagrani, Hiten Tejwani, Amyra Dastur, Neha Hinge and Sukhmani Sadana. The web show takes you into the world of dark politics. Tandav, produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra, is set to premiere on the OTT platform on January 15. Also Read - Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar Shares His Wedding Photo, Best Friend Katrina Kaif Wishes The Best

The 2.59-minute trailer gives a glimpse of the background of bold characters who fight to become the prime minister of India. Sunil Grover plays the officer in the web-series.

Saif Ali Khan plays the role of Samar Pratap Singh, who is a charming politician. He desires to become the Prime Minister after his father's death. It seems like his father was killed by one of the party members Anuradha, played by Dimple Kapadia as she also wants to be the PM. Actor Tigmanshu Dhulia plays the role of Devki Nandan, who is Samar's father. He is the Prime Minister of the country and feels his son (Saif) will put an end to democracy if he comes to power.

Watch the trailer here:

Veteran actor Dimple Kapadia will make her digital debut with Tandav. Talking about the same, she said, “Tandav is a political thriller drama. It is a fiction that perhaps gives you a vivid insight into backroom politicking and what goes on in the country’s power corridors. Anuradha is the kind of character that I have never played before and I am glad to be making my digital debut into digital streaming with a show that is backed by a credible cast and crew. With multiple layers and so many characters, I hope this series intrigues and engages the audience.”