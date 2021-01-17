Tandav In Trouble: I&B Ministry Asks Clarification From Amazon Prime Video
The Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Sunday sought a response from Amazon Prime Video, according to sources, after Maharashtra BJP MLA Ram Kadam filed a complaint against the creators, actors and director of the series 'Tandav'.
|
Published Date: January 17, 2021 10:17 PM IST
Updated Date: January 17, 2021 10:20 PM IST