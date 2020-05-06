Bollywood actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Tanishaa Mukerji in a recent radio interview revealed that she is tired of posting cooking and workout videos on social media platforms amid the nation-wide lockdown which has been announced by the Modi government due to coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Tanishaa Mukerji Unseen Photos: Here's How The Diva Celebrated Her 42nd Birthday

Talking about the serious and massive coronavirus outbreak, Tanisha said, "This is a problem with the human race which says 'we will do it tomorrow'. We needed this wake up call; unfortunately a lot of people are starving. I don't know if they are bothered about the disease which may or may not kill them, because if they are starving, they may not think about other things. I hope people use this time to reflect and make positive choices where their governments are concerned as well."

She also revealed how she is coping with the lockdown and staying indoors. "I feel blessed, I have a beautiful house, a beautiful terrace and a lot of space. People who live in apartments have to move around in their building premises. I am very entertained, my mother taught me to not to get bored. When I used to tell my mom that I am bored, she used to ask me 'Are you a boring person?' She says if you are a bored, it means you are bored with yourself," said the former Bigg Boss contestant.

She also said that she is least interested in posting cooking and workout videos on social media unlike several other Bollywood celebs. I am sick of workout and cooking videos. Food videos are really irritating because I don’t want see the fancy food you are eating. And what’s with the baking, use this time to quit sugar. I am using this time to quit sugar.”