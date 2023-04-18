Home

Entertainment

Tannishtha Biswas – Meet Bengali Actress Who Made Her Hindi Film Debut With Yashpal Sharma

Tannishtha Biswas – Meet Bengali Actress Who Made Her Hindi Film Debut With Yashpal Sharma

Bengali actress Tannishtha Biswas reveals why she debuted with such an unconventional film like Chhipkali and much more in an exclusive conversation with India.com - WATCH

Bengali actress Tannishtha Biswas made her Hindi film debut with actor Yashpal Sharma’s Chhipkali. The actress who enjoys watching movies herself, reveals why she made her Hindi cinema debut with such an unconventional film as Chhipkali in an exclusive conversation with India.com. She said, “I like thought-provoking content jo mujhe sochne par majboor kare na ki aisa ki ek baar dekha aur fir bhool gayi.” She liked the content and philosophical aspect of the movie. Yeh jo modern physics, quantum and time dimension ko lekar human lives mein yeh kese affect karti hai aur conscious aur unconscious mind mein yeh affect karti hai yeh mujhe bohot interesting laga kyuki mene iss tarah ka content pehle kabhi nahi dekhi. Toh jab mene content sunna toh bas aise hi mann se awaaz aayi ki bas karna hai.

Chhipkali is a tale that challenges our twisted perceptions of the world and our false beliefs about how things really are, which are based solely on what we see and experience firsthand. It demonstrates the inability to see past stereotypical realism. The narrative questions conscious attitude, perspective, and understanding of society, its standards, and the entire judicial system. The director focuses on an undiscovered element of time that transcends conscious awareness through an extremely engrossing interrogation session between an investigator and an accused person in a murder case.

You may like to read

WHO IS BENGALI ACTRESS TANNISHTHA BISWAS?

Tannishtha Biswas is known for her regional films like Kalkokkho and A River in Heaven. The actress decided to pursue acting as a career after earning a degree in clinical psychology from a reputable college in Calcutta, as per eisamay.com. Biswas also had a fascination for theatrical drama since her childhood. She has also been a part of several drama shows. Did you know that Tannishtha Biswas starrer Kalkaksha was nominated for an award at the Busan International Film Festival? The actress herself received the Jury Prize for Best Actress at the Boston-area Kaleidoscope Indian Film Festival.

TANNISHTHA BISWAS TALKS ABOUT WORKING IN BOLLYWOOD

The actress labelled her Hindi debut film Chhipkali as her baby step into the Bollywood industry. She also talked about how working with Shah Rukh Khan would be like a dream come true moment and said, “Kitne naam loon mein? Mein biased nahi hona chahti kyuki yeh meri pehli film hai…So, Shah Rukh sir ya jo bhi hai jitne bhi superstar hai unke saath kaam karna would be like a dream come true.”

Watch the full interview to know more about Tannishtha Biswas!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.