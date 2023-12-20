Home

Tanuja Health Update: Veteran Actor Discharged From Hospital After Being in ICU

Veteran actor Tanuja, who was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital in Mumbai, was discharged on Monday night.

Tanuja Helth Update: Tanuja, the legendary actress from Bollywood and mother of Kajol and Tanisha has successfully recovered from a recent health setback. She said goodbye to the hospital’s walls on a Monday evening after receiving medical attention at a well-known hospital in the centre of Mumbai. The 80-year-old actor, who has starred in films like ‘Jewel Thief’ and ‘Haathi Mere Saathi,’ was admitted to a Juhu hospital on Sunday night due to age-related issues.

Tanuja was placed under the close observation of medical experts. The veteran star who has appeared in several films over several decades, experienced a brief but serious health setback. She was discharged from the hospital late last night as all her health parameters were normal, the source told PTI on Tuesday.

Tanuja’s admirers who had been anxiously awaiting word on her health situation have now found some relief with this revelation.

Tanuja, a popular actor in the 1960s and 1970s, has worked in several Hindi and Bengali films such as ‘Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi,’ ‘Mere Jeevan Sathi,’ ‘Jeene Ki Raah‘ as well as ‘Deya Neya‘, ‘Teen Bhubaner Pare‘ and ‘Prothom Kadam Phool.’ She made her film debut as a child artiste with the 1950 film ‘Hamari Beti,’ which also launched her elder sister Nutan’s career. The film was the directorial debut of her mother, veteran star Shobhna Samarth. Tanuja, who has also starred in TV shows ‘Aarambh’ and ‘Junoon”, is the mother of actors Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji. Tanuja was last seen in Prime Video’s 2022 anthology ‘Modern Love: Mumbai.’

(With PTI inputs)

