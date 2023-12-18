Home

Tanuja Mukherjee, Kajol’s Mother Admitted to ICU Due to Age-Related Issues: Report

Veteran Bollywood actress Tanuja was admitted in a hospital on Sunday evening due to age related issues.

Tanuja Mukherjee, the 80-year-old movie star, was reportedly admitted to the hospital early today for age-related complications. The mother of actors Tanishaa Mukerji and Kajol has been hospitalized in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Juhu. “She is under observation. She is doing well. There’s nothing to worry about,” told a source close to PTI.

Tanuja was married to the late director Shomu Mukherjee after being born to actress Shobhna Samarth and filmmaker Kumarsen Samarth. She made her big debut in 1950 with Hamari Beti as a child artist. Ajay Devgn’s mother-in-law waited nearly 10 years to make her screen debut, starring in her mother Shobhna Samarth’s 1961 film Hamari Yaad Aayegi

Among many more well-known films, some of her best-known works include Do Chor, Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi, Jewel Thief, Antony Firingee, Jeene Ki Raah, Rajkumari, Haathi Mere Saathi, and Mere Jeevan Saathi. She is also a well-known actress who, in the past, dominated Bengali films.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.