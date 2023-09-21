Home

Tanushree Dutta Accuses Rakhi Sawant For Death of Two Boys, Calls Her ‘Psychopath’

Tanushree Dutta recently accused Rakhi Sawant for death of two boys as she came forward in support of Adil Khan Durrani.

Tanushree Dutta Accuses Rakhi Sawant For Death of Two Boys: Tanushree Dutta has blamed Rakhi Sawant for the death of two boys in a recent press conference. The actress made shocking allegations against Rakhi and also revealed that the latter has two police complaints registered against her. The Aashiq Banaya Aapne actress accompanied Rakhi’s ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani at a press conference. She said that Rakhi took a verbal supari against her. Adil pointed out that in his case, his ex-wife even tired to get him killed. Tanushree said that she decided to come forward in support of Adil when she came to know the kind of remarks Rakhi made against him.

WATCH TANUSHREE DUTTA’S EXPLOSIVE VIDEO ON RAKHI SAWANT:

TANUSHREE DUTTA LAMBASTS RAKHI SAWANT

Tanushree recalled an old case against Rakhi where the victims tried to end the feud as they couldn’t fight against her. She alleged that two boys died by suicide because of the former Bigg Boss 14 finalist. Tanushree said, “The old victims didn’t want to face Rakhi at all, she speaks so ill of them. There are two cases where two boys died by suicide and the case was also registered against Rakhi, she was accused of abetment of suicide.” Adil further added, “The case lasted for 4 years but then the case ended because the parents couldn’t fight back Rakhi.” Tanushree also accused Rakhi of being a ‘psychopath’ and alleged that she harmed her mental health. The former stated that, “The aggression she has, she fights like an aggressive man. I saw how in Adil and Rajshree’s case she has a new person every day to speak lies. I don’t from where she finds such people, she is evil. Despite changing so many religions she couldn’t change herself. I have heard many times that she flips when she realizes that she will get caught. Suddenly she will turn into a bechari and talk about her hardships.” Tanushree spoke about the MeToo movement when Rakhi made certain malicious allegations against her.

Dial up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

Disclaimer: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to .

