Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta says she is being 'harassed & targeted very badly' and penned a lengthy note on social media while narrating her ordeal. The actress cried for help on Instagram, insisting that despite of severe mental, physical & psychological harassment, she is 'not going to commit suicide' but will fight. She also described the troubles she is facing because of 'bollywood mafia, political circuit and anti-national elements'.

Sharing a beautiful pic of herself in a shimmery red dress, Tanushree wrote: 'I'm being harassed & targeted very badly. Please someone do something!! First it was my bollywood work being sabotaged last one year, then a maid was planted to douse my drinking water with medications & steroids which caused all kinds of severe health problems, then when I escaped to Ujjain in May my vehicle brakes tampered twice & accident. I barely escaped death & returned mumbai after 40 days to resume normal life & work. Now strange disgusting stuff in my building outside my flat," the actress described. Tanushree went on to add that she will fight the battle all the way, "I'm not going to commit suicide for sure yeh kaan kholkar sun lo sab log!! Nor am I leaving & going anywhere. I'm here to stay & resurrect my public career to greater heights than ever before! The Bollywood Mafia, the old political circuit of Maharashtra ( which still has influence here) and nefarious anti – national criminal elements together usually operate like this to trouble people. I'm very sure the #metoo culprits & the NGO who I exposed are behind all this because why else would I be targeted & harassed like this?? Shame on you all! Shame on you!"

Further adding that she is under extreme mental and physical pressure, Tanushree wrote: "I know a lot of people will try to dismiss me but I've been posting updates on insta for a long time. It's severe mental, physical & psychological harassment. What kind of place is this where young boys & girls can just be harassed and killed for standing against injustice?? I wish presidents rule & military rule to be established in Maharashtra & central govt exerting total control over ground level matters too. Things are really going out of hand here. Regular folks like me are suffering. Something drastic has to happen here. Today it's me tomorrow it can be you also. I think me discussing some topics on my instagram lately has really rubbed off some people the wrong way. All the rumors must be true if someone like me who is not even connected to stuff is being targeted like this. I will deepen my spiritual sadhana more despite all this & strengthen my spirit further. I also really want to focus on the new business/ work opportunities im getting and start fresh in life. No law and order in this city anymore! Used to be a safe haven always for artists & single women. Hey Krishna! Brother help me," concluded the actress.

The actress’ post left her fans and followers worried, and many of them asked her to ‘stay strong’ in the comment section.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday the actress revealed that she is doing fine. Tanushree took to her Insta story and shared a throwback pic from her Miss India days, she also penned a note alongside stating that she is coping well with the situation.

Check out Tanushree’s Insta story:

Tanushree Dutta who has been absent from screens from quite sometime now, hogged limelight in 2018, when she accused Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her. However the case was closed due to the lack of evidence.