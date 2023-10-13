Tanushree Dutta Files FIR Against Rakhi Sawant, Accuses Her of Psychological Trauma

Home

Tanushree Dutta recently filed an FIR against Rakhi Sawant and accused her of psychological trauma.

Tanushree Dutta Files FIR Against Rakhi Sawant: Tanushree Dutta recently filed an FIR against Rakhi Sawant and accused the latter of causing psychological trauma. Tanushree had earlier alleged that Rakhi was responsible for the death of two teenage boys. For the unversed, Tanushree came forward in support of Rakhi's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani and said, "The aggression she has, she fights like an aggressive man. I saw how in Adil and Rajshree's case she has a new person every day to speak lies. I don't from where she finds such people, she is evil. Despite changing so many religions she couldn't change herself. I have heard many times that she flips when she realizes that she will get caught. Suddenly she will turn into a bechari and talk about her hardships".

TANUSHREE DUTTA ALLEGES SHE WENT THROUGH PSYCHOLOGICAL TRAUMA BECASUE OF RAKHI SAWANT

Tanushree registered her complaint at Mumbai’s Oshiwara police station. She said, “I have come here to file an FIR against Rakhi Sawant for the psychological trauma she caused in 2018 during the MeToo Movement. There are many oenal codes added in the FIR based on multiple reasons. We have made a record of each and every statement that she made against me. This time she won’t be spared. Now the process has begun, they will take action soon and I have provided them with the background.”

In her previous press conference with Adil, Tanushree claimed, “The old victims didn’t want to face Rakhi at all, she speaks so ill of them. There are two cases where two boys died by suicide and the case was also registered against Rakhi, she was accused of abetment of suicide.” Adil furhter added, “The case lasted for 4 years but then the case ended because the parents couldn’t fight back Rakhi”.

Dial up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

