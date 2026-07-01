Tanya Mittal gives it back to media platform for calling her a ‘sasti copy’ of Shalini Passi: ‘I am not…’

Tanya Mittal shared a series of posts expressing disappointment over the comment and questioned how such language could be used by a media platform. Check here.

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Shalini Passi and Tanya Mittal (PC -Instagram)

Former Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal has hit back at criticism after a journalist compared her to Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives personality Shalini Passi and described her as a “sasti copy.” Tanya strongly criticised the remark and said reducing a woman’s identity to comparisons and labels is unfair. Taking to Instagram Stories, Tanya shared a series of posts expressing disappointment over the comment and questioned how such language could be used by a media platform. Responding to the comparison, Tanya wrote, “Calling a woman a ‘sasti copy’ isn’t journalism – it’s cheap, sexist commentary. I am not Shalini Passi. I am Tanya Mittal. And my journey is my own.”

She said people often focus only on appearances, lifestyle and money while ignoring the effort and struggles behind someone’s success. Tanya also pointed out that successful women are frequently compared to one another instead of being recognised for their individual journeys. According to her, it becomes difficult for some people to accept that women can create their own identity and become financially independent.

Opening up about her personal life, Tanya revealed that her path was not easy. She shared that almost ten years ago, she left her education and made choices that went against her family’s expectations because she did not want an early marriage to shape her future. Tanya described that period as emotionally difficult and said she had to face criticism and uncertainty while building her career.

Here’s the interview:

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She also spoke about creating temple-related content online to celebrate culture and said she faced trolling for it.

Tanya added that there were moments when opportunities slipped away and she felt unsupported, especially during her time on Bigg Boss 19. She recalled feeling isolated but said she chose to continue moving forward.

Despite the criticism, Tanya said she remains proud of everything she has overcome and believes her identity should not be defined by comparisons with anyone else.

After finishing fourth on Bigg Boss 19, Tanya is now preparing for her acting debut in an upcoming Ektaa Kapoor project.