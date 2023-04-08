Home

Tara Sutaria Beats up The Summer Heat in Scorching Hot Bikini, See Pic

Tara Sutaria Beats up The Summer Heat in Beachwear: Tara Sutaria often creates sensation on the internet with her stunning Instagram posts. The actor surely knows how to ace with her stylish fashion statements. She is time and again setting the social media on fire by flaunting her washboard abs. The Heropanti 2 actor also shares her beach vacation pictures in sizzling bikinis and monokinis. Tara’s feisty and sexy persona brings the much-needed glam quotient in most of her reels and photos. She slays in both ethnic and western outfits because of her bold and bindaas attitude. Now once again she is winning hearts as she has posted a sultry picture in a sexy bikini.

Tara took to her Instagram handle and captioned her post as “🦦🦦🦦.” She can be seen donning a green bikini while there is a tropical background. She teams her beachwear with a short shirt. She looks alluring and captivating in her bold bikini top with plunging neckline. Her bikini brief brings the much-needed sensuality with her hot-toned legs. Tara looks lost in her own world as she smiles while closing her eyes in the jaw-dropping raunchy picture. Netizens are left gasping for breath as the Ek Villain Returns actor blends oomph factor with panache. She looks graceful even in a beachwear. Actor Sanjana Sanghi commented “😍❤️.” Tara’s fans dropped heart, heart-shaped-eye and fire emojis for the picture. A section of trolls did wrote some nasty and sexist comments, but the actor doesn’t seem to be bothered about the naysayers. She is known for her sensuous beach photos and had earlier also posted a pic in a black and white monokini. She had set the gram ablaze with her bold look in hot swimsuit. Tara captioned her post as “Summer sun, something’s begun.. But oh! Oh, those summer nights🎵☀️🌊👙🏝🐚 #Grease baby for life.”

The actor follows a disciplined fitness routine despite of being a foodie. She performs Pilates and also loves dancing, in or to remain healthy and maintain her hourglass figure. Tara has trained in classical ballet, modern dance and Latin American dances at the School of Classical Ballet and Western Dance, Royal Academy of Dance, United Kingdom and the Imperial Society for Teachers of Dancing, United Kingdom. She has been a professional singer since she was seven years old, having sung in operas and competitions since then.The actor received a bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from St. Andrew’s College of Arts, Science and Commerce. Tara started her association with Disney Channel India as a video jockey and continued to be associated with them, having two successful sitcoms to her credit. She was among two actresses selected for the part of Princess Jasmine in the American fantasy film Aladdin (2019), but lost the role to Naomi Scott.

The actor will next be seen in a thriller film titled Apurva (2023).

