Tara Sutaria buys her first home in Mumbai, calls it a ‘new beginning’ amid personal changes: ‘Firsts are special’

The year 2026 has begun on an emotional and empowering note for Tara Sutaria. The Bollywood actress recently announced that she has purchased her first home in Mumbai, a milestone she described as deeply personal and long-awaited. After months of being in the spotlight for her relationship rumours, Tara’s latest update shifts the focus back to something close to her heart: building a space of her own.

On Monday (February 23), Tara shared glimpses of her new abode on social media, and the pictures instantly caught attention. The interiors reflect warmth and quiet elegance, soft lighting, thoughtfully arranged décor and a soothing colour palette that gives the home a cosy yet refined feel. Each corner appears carefully curated, balancing comfort with understated luxury.

Inside Tara Sutaria’s elegant Mumbai home

Among the photos, one particularly stood out. Tara is seen performing what appears to be a housewarming ritual, dressed gracefully in a saree, her hands folded in prayer. The image captured a serene and radiant moment, the kind that marks a fresh chapter.

Other snapshots highlighted charming details from different corners of the house, offering fans a peek into her aesthetic sensibility. Sharing the pictures, Tara wrote, “To new beginnings..To endless laughter and love in my first home and to embracing 2026 with arms wide open.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

She later added on her Instagram story, “Firsts are special.”

The announcement was met with an outpouring of love. Fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. Several well-known names, including Orry, Rhea Chakraborty, Badshah, and Sonam Bajwa, also extended their wishes.

See post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA (@tarasutaria)

Relationship buzz with Veer Pahariya

In recent months, Tara has been making headlines for her relationship with actor Veer Pahariya. The two reportedly began dating in 2025 and confirmed their relationship in July that year. However, speculation around a breakup surfaced after Punjabi singer AP Dhillon’s Mumbai concert controversy.

Though neither Tara nor Veer has publicly confirmed the rumours, fans noticed that Tara skipped Veer’s recent birthday celebration and did not post a birthday wish for him. Earlier, Veer was also seen attending Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding reception alone, further fuelling speculation.

“I’ve learned how to protect my peace,” Tara opens up

In a recent interview with Elle India, Tara reflected on her personal growth. She said that if anything feels different about her today, it is her comfort with stillness. “I’ve learned how to protect my peace,” she shared, admitting that it didn’t come naturally when she was younger.

She explained that when creative overwhelm strikes, her instinct is not to run outward but inward, through reflection, solitude or sometimes doing nothing at all. According to her, that is the only way to calm the nervous system.

Speaking about her career choices, Tara said the defining thread has been her willingness to walk away. She acknowledged turning down projects that didn’t align with her values. “But I would rather lose a film than lose myself,” she stated.

Tara concluded with quiet confidence: “As long as I know the truth, and the people closest to me do, that’s enough.” With a new home and a renewed mindset, 2026 seems to be Tara Sutaria’s year of fresh starts, on her own terms.