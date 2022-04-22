Tara Sutaria’s smoking hot pics: Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria means business in her latest pictures as she poses in a perfectly poised manner in a black pinstripe suit as she attends promotions of Heropanti 2. Tara’s pic talks about the poise and elegance in Mumbai today. She donned a black pinstripe suit and looked effortlessly stylish. The gorgeous diva teamed her statement ensemble with a pair of matching high heels and hot red lipstick. Letting her ensemble do all the talking, Tara opted to forgo most accessories apart from a pair of dainty diamond earrings and statement rings.Also Read - Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria Groove to The Beats of 'Dafa Kar' - Watch BTS Video

Showcasing her slender frame, Tara Sutaria’s sexy suit featured cinched waist detailing, as well as sharp shoulders and a plunging V-neckline. She kept her hair slicked back in a ponytail and completed her outfit by opting for a classic makeup look, with just a dash of bronzer and a smokey eye. While sharing the pic on Instagram, she captioned it as, “One week to go… #Heropanti2”. Also Read - Tara Sutaria Soaks Sun in Hot Animal Print Monokini, Flaunts Svelte Figure in The Wild

See Tara Sutaria’s hot and sexy pictures in black suit:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

Besides Tara Sutaria, Heropanti 2 stars Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actioner is the sequel to Tiger’s Bollywood debut, Heropanti, which was released in 2014. The film is directed by Ahmed Khan. The film will release on April 29.