Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Priya Ahuja Bold Pics: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Priya Ahuja Rajda has been winning hearts with her power-packed performance as Rita reporter on show. The actress is also a social media sensation, courtsey her stellar wardrobe choices. Priya Ahuja is a style icon and her impeccable taste in fashion makes her stand out everytime she shares pictures from her photo-shoot. Priya’s unique outfits and edgy style have always been the talk of the town.Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Rita Reporter Aka Priya Ahuja Flaunts Her Toned Midriff In Beige Crop Top & Skirt- See Her Glamorous Pics

Recently, the actress took to her social media to share a series of images from her recent photoshoot. The actress donned a glamorous sheer co-ord set over red shorts and green-red bralette. Priya gave several sultry poses donning her killer outfit and soon as she shared the photos on Instagram, her post was flooded with comments from her fans. Her insta fam couldn’t stop obsessing over the images and poured immense love. Sharing the photos, she wrote: Wild as fire, free as water.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Ahuja | NewBornMommy (@priyaahujarajda)

A few days back, she had shared another set of sizzling pics while posing in a sheer black gown. While donning a glamorous black dress she captioned the post ‘I crave intimacy but I don’t want temporary people touching my mind, body and soul’. The actress had accessorized the look with an earpiece and a bracelet. Priya kept her makeup game minimalistic and paired her dress with golden shimmery heels.



On the work front, Priya is currently winning fans’ hearts for her character Rita Reporter from Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Apart from that, the actress is also known for Chajje Chajje Ka Pyaar, Shubh Vivaah, KumKum and Adaalat.