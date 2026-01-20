Taslima Nasreen calls out AR Rahman over ‘communal bias’ remark: ‘It does not suit him to be pitied’

Noted Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen, who has been living in self-exile in India for years, has strongly reacted to AR Rahman’s recent remarks about possibly losing work in Bollywood due to communal bias. The author took to social media to express her disappointment, saying that such statements do not suit an artist of Rahman’s stature, fame and influence.

Her comments come after Rahman, in an interview, hinted that a “communal thing” might be one of the reasons he has not received much work in Hindi cinema in recent years. The statement sparked debate online, with reactions pouring in from supporters and critics alike.

Why did Taslima Nasreen criticise AR Rahman?

Sharing a long post on X, formerly Twitter, Taslima questioned Rahman’s claim and pointed out that several Muslim artistes continue to dominate Bollywood. “AR Rahman is a Muslim and is extraordinarily famous in India. His remuneration, as far as I have heard, is higher than that of all other artists. He is probably the richest musician. He is complaining that he is not given work in Bollywood because he is a Muslim. Shah Rukh Khan is still the Badshah of Bollywood; Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi—all of them are superstars,” she wrote.

She further added, “The famous and the rich never face difficulties anywhere. No matter what religion they belong to, what caste, or what community. Difficulties happen to poor people like me.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

How did Taslima compare her own struggles?

Taslima went on to speak about her personal hardships, explaining how discrimination affects those without power or privilege. “Even though I am a strict atheist, because of my name I am assumed to be a Muslim… No one wants to rent me an apartment,” she wrote, also recalling incidents where she was attacked, pushed out of regions, and denied basic dignity.

According to her, these challenges are nowhere close to what stars like Rahman or other Muslim celebrities in Bollywood face. She stressed that her life of exile came from standing by her beliefs, not from seeking sympathy.

What did Taslima say in conclusion?

Ending her post on an emotional note, Taslima said India’s people and culture are her own, and she has nowhere else to go. She also reminded readers of Rahman’s wide respect across communities. “A. R. Rahman is revered by Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists, Christians, atheists, and believers alike. It does not suit him to be pitied,” she concluded.

What triggered the controversy?

The backlash began after Rahman’s interview with BBC Asian Network, where he spoke about power shifts in Bollywood and said, “It might be a communal thing also… but it is not in my face.” He later issued a clarification, apologising for any hurt caused and stating that India remains his inspiration and home.

On the work front, Rahman is currently composing music for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, where he is collaborating with Grammy-winning composer Hans Zimmer. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on Diwali 2026.