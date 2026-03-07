Home

Tateeree song controversy escalates, Haryana police issues look-out circulars against rapper over the Haryanavi track

The Tateeree song dispute has taken a serious turn with Haryana Police launching action against rapper Badshah. Authorities have issued a look out circular and begun efforts to locate the artist as the controversy around the Haryanavi track continues to gain momentum.

Legal storm grows around Haryanavi track Tateeree after strong reaction from authorities. Popular rapper Badshah now faces strict police action following complaints over song lyrics visuals and gestures shown in music video. Investigation continues as officials begin wider search efforts connected with case.

Public discussion around song started after several viewers raised objections about content presented in video. Complaint claimed visuals contained scenes considered offensive and disrespectful towards women which quickly triggered legal scrutiny from cybercrime authorities.

Police Action intensifies against Badshah

Authorities from Haryana Police initiated strong measures soon after formal complaint reached cybercrime police station located in Panchkula. FIR registered against rapper citing alleged use of indecent words gestures and visuals in Haryanavi track Tateeree.

Police also started process for issuing Look Out Circular to prevent accused from leaving country during investigation. Notice served asking Badshah to appear before police for questioning related to case. Officials confirmed investigation remains active while evidence connected with video undergoes review.

Check out viral post of Haryana police

आपत्तिजनक गीत “Tateeree” मामले में हरियाणा पुलिस की सख्त कार्रवाई। गायक आदित्य प्रतिक सिंह सिसोदिया उर्फ बादशाह के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज। आरोपी के खिलाफ Look Out Circular (LOC) जारी कराने की प्रक्रिया शुरू, पुलिस के समक्ष पेश होने के लिए नोटिस जारी। गिरफ्तारी के लिए पुलिस टीमें लगातार… — Haryana Police (@police_haryana) March 7, 2026

Is Badshah’s new controversial track still avaialbe?

Another major step taken by authorities includes removal of Tateeree track from YouTube. Police teams are also working toward removal of song from other social media platforms where clips continue circulating online.

About the ongoing investigation

Law enforcement teams have already begun conducting raids at different locations while attempting to locate rapper. Officials stated operations will continue until accused appears before investigating authorities.

Police confirmed several teams are actively working on case which includes tracking digital evidence examining video material and collecting statements from individuals connected with music production.

More about legal row

Complaint submitted by local resident and social activist alleges video includes scenes where girls wearing school uniforms appear in situations considered inappropriate. Petition further claims visuals depict school like environment in manner seen as derogatory.

Based on these allegations police registered case under Section 296 of IPC along with Sections 3 and 4 of Indecent Representation of Women Prohibition Act 1986. Investigators are examining video frame by frame to determine nature of content.

Investigation around Tateeree controversy remains ongoing with authorities continuing digital examination and field operations. Officials confirmed raids searches and legal review will continue until case reaches clear conclusion.

