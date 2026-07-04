Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially married: ‘Just T&T…’

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have officially tied the knot. After months of speculation, the celebrity couple have confirmed their marriage in a beautiful ceremony surrounded by family and close friends.

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce married (PC: Twitter)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have officially begun a new chapter together. After capturing headlines with their relationship over the past few years, the singer and NFL star are now husband and wife. The wedding ceremony took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony. The couple have kept many details of their personal life private, making the wedding announcement an even bigger surprise for fans around the world. While rumours had been circulating for weeks, the official confirmation has finally put all the speculation to rest.

Taylor Swift marries Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce officially married on July 3, 2026, with the news confirmed by Swift’s spokesperson shortly after the ceremony. The couple exchanged vows at Madison Square Garden in New York City, choosing one of the world’s most famous venues for their special day. Actor Adam Sandler officiated the wedding ceremony of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Taylor Swift’s rep confirms to PEOPLE in a statement, “The bride and groom’s wedding ceremony looks have been created by Christian Dior Haute Couture. They are designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom. This is the designer’s first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity. Their shoes were custom made by Christian Louboutin and the bride wore Cartier jewelry.”

Taylor Swift’s maid of honour and Travis Kelce’s best man

Instead of following every traditional wedding custom, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce planned a celebration that reflected their personalities. Taylor’s brother, Austin Swift, served as her Man of Honour, while Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, stood beside him as Best Man. Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony, adding a personal touch to the event. Guests included family members, close friends, and several well-known names from the worlds of music, sport, and entertainment.

The same statement continued, “Taylor & Travis did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen. Instead, her brother Austin Swift served as Taylor’s Man of Honor and Jason Kelce was Travis’ Best Man. The ceremony joined both families together and was officiated by friend Adam Sandler.”

Outside the venue, large digital screens displayed the message “JusT&T Married”, confirming the happy news as fans gathered nearby to celebrate.

TAYLOR SWIFT E TRAVIS KELCE ESTÃO OFICIALMENTE CASADOS! Um telão escrito “JUT&T MARRIED” está sendo exibido no Madison Square Garden. pic.twitter.com/I0IRiCwDpX — Update Swift Brasil (@updateswiftbr) July 3, 2026

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement in August 2025 after nearly two years together. She wrote, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married” and shared a few pictures. Their relationship first became public in 2023 and quickly grew into one of the most talked-about celebrity romances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Throughout their relationship, the pair supported each other’s careers. Travis regularly attended Taylor’s concerts, while Taylor was often seen cheering him on during Kansas City Chiefs games. As of now, neither Taylor Swift nor Travis Kelce has publicly shared any pictures from their wedding celebrations.