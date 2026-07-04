Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding guest list: Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, Millie Bobby Brown and more attend star-studded MSG event

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding became one of the most talked-about celebrity celebrations of the year as Madison Square Garden hosted an unforgettable night filled with global stars. The couple’s big day turned into a massive gathering of actors, musicians, athletes, and fashion icons, making it more than just a wedding—it became a cultural moment watched closely by fans around the world. From early arrivals to late-night departures, the venue saw a steady stream of high-profile guests entering and leaving the iconic New York arena.
Hollywood veteran Tom Hanks and music legend Paul McCartney were seen leaving the venue together after the celebration. Both arrived in classic black formalwear, matching the elegant black-tie theme of the evening. They kept their appearance simple yet refined, reflecting their timeless style as they quietly exited the venue after the high-profile wedding festivities.
Former NFL star Tom Brady attended the wedding in a sharp black suit and tie. Known for keeping things understated at public events, he maintained a low profile throughout the evening. Brady was seen exiting Madison Square Garden without drawing much attention, quickly making his way out after the celebrations.
Singer and actor Selena Gomez wore a shimmering one-shoulder black gown that stood out for its elegant design. She paired it with minimal accessories, keeping her overall look classy and simple. After enjoying the celebration, she was later seen leaving the venue in a car, capturing attention from fans and photographers outside.
Actor Millie Bobby Brown chose a fitted black halter-neck dress that gave her a modern and polished look. Her hair was neatly tied back, adding to the sleek style. She was seen briefly checking her phone while making her way out of Madison Square Garden after the star-filled event.
Model Gigi Hadid and actor Bradley Cooper were photographed leaving the venue together after the wedding celebration. Hadid wore a soft pastel yellow outfit that stood out among the mostly black dress code, while Cooper opted for a classic black tuxedo. The pair appeared relaxed as they exited the venue after the long evening.
Comedian Chris Rock was seen leaving in a well-fitted black tuxedo paired with a bow tie, staying true to his signature red-carpet style. Before leaving, he briefly acknowledged photographers outside the venue. He then got into his vehicle and departed after the celebration.
Actors Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez were also among the attendees at the star-studded wedding. Alba wore a sparkling black evening gown that highlighted the formal theme of the night, while Ramirez kept it classic in a traditional black tuxedo. The two were seen leaving the venue together after the festivities wrapped up.
| Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez attended the royal wedding pic.twitter.com/mq67FUbcmO
— Taylor Swift Updates (@swifferupdates) July 4, 2026
The guest list also reportedly included several major names from film, music, and sports industries, making the wedding one of the most talked-about celebrity events of the year. Along with stars like Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Millie Bobby Brown, Tom Hanks, Paul McCartney, Tom Brady, Bradley Cooper, Chris Rock, Jessica Alba, and Danny Ramirez, several other well-known personalities such as Jason Sudeikis, Zoë Kravitz, Dakota Johnson, Mariska Hargitay, and the Haim sisters were also seen at the celebration.
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