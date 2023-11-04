Home

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Leaked Online For Free Download: International singer Taylor Swift's cincert film has been leaked online for free in HD quality on day one of the film release in India. This may impact the box office numbers.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour HD Available For Free Download: Taylor Swift’s concert film was released on Friday, November 3, 2023, in India. A one-of-a-kind film, it turned out to be the highest-grossing concert film of all time in the US when it was released in October this year. Directed by Sam Wrench, it basically follows Taylor on her sixth world tour named ‘The Eras Tour’. The American singer-songwriter caught the world media by storm when she suddenly announced the release of the film out of nowhere and directly partnered with the theatre owners to screen the film, surpassing the usual ‘producer-distributor-exhibitor’ model. While the film has received a tremendous response worldwide, there’s sad news for the makers as Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has been leaked online in HD quality to download on Torrent websites, Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz. The movie leak on day one of the release is likely to impact the Box Office collection.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie is simply the singer’s ‘The Eras Tour’ converted into a celluloid form. It has performances by the singer on most of her songs and all the behind-the-scenes drama that goes before and after a concert. The ongoing tour has been designed to end next year with millions of tickets already being sold and the concert developing into a giant cultural phenomenon. When Taylor suddenly dropped the film on the screens, she received claps for simply breaking the business stereotyping and forcing other films lined up for release to postpone their outings. It is further being seen as a wave of new cinema and a revival of the concert film genre which began in the 1960s but died down in between.

List of Sites Where Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Movie Has Been Leaked:

Isaimini, Movierulz, Filmyzilla, Kuttymovies, Tamilrockers, Filmywap, Pagalworld, Filmymeet, 7starhd, Vegamovies and Moviesflix are other websites where Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has been leaked.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Movie 2023 has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including Movierulz. Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has been leaked on day one of its release. There are several films like 12th Fail, UT69, Aarya 3, Tejas, Ghost, Tiger Nageswara Rao, Bhagavanth Kesari, Ganapath, Leo, Dhak Dhak Fukrey 3, The Vaccine War, The Great Indian Family, Sukhee, Mark Antony, The Nun II, Jawan, Gadar 2, Kushi, Dream Girl 2, Jailer, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Oppenheimer, Barbie, Carry on Jatta 3, Barbie, Lust Stories 2, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Never Have I Ever, The Kerala Story, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Ponniyin Selvan-2, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Pathaan which were earlier leaked online this year.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and run pirated versions of the movies. In the case of big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.